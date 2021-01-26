Together with Beats by Dre, gal-dem are hosting an online festival to make you relax, rethink, and rewind.

In an effort to kick off 2021 with a positive outlook, gal-dem’s digital festival will cover everything from spirituality and wellbeing, to finances and culture.

While the Rest & Rest Fest is nearly sold out, there’s still a chance to get involved with some free sessions.

A new year doesn’t always have to mean “new year, new me”, in fact, taking a step back and checking in with your mental health can do plenty.

So, if you’re looking for something to take the pandemic edge off (aren’t we all), then why not check out a few of the remaining events.

Here’s what gal-dem and Beats by Dre have in store for you:

Poetry Open Mic Night with Kai Isaiah Jamal, Thursday 28th Jan

Spoken word poet and performer, Kai Isaiah Jamal tackles social matters in their live performances.

Kai will be delivering a powerful set of open mic poetry.

Live sets and vibes from Veda Black, Friday 29th Jan & Saturday 30th Jan

Taking place in Touching Bass studios, Veda Black will be delivering a soothing set of soulful music to get you to relax and recalibrate.

Across two days, Black will be getting involved in separate events to add some meditative peace to your evening.

Tickets for our @beatsbydre Rest and Reset sessions are mostly sold out, but there's still some left for our astrological forecast and live poetry and music sets ⚡ Sign up here to make sure you don't miss them ➡️https://t.co/pQmUpkM6Rk pic.twitter.com/FTGakJgXl2 — gal-dem (@galdemzine) January 8, 2021

You can find a full list of remaining Rest and Reset Festival events here.