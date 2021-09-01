Rent at Hope Mill Theatre is genuinely wonderful and full of great performances – review

Luke Sheppard’s acclaimed production of Rent has opened at Manchester’s queer-run Hope Mill Theatre.

We’ve been meaning to check out Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre for a while, having featured some of their digital content during lockdown, but we’ve only recently made it up to see a show in-person. What a show to start with, though – their production of Rent has been a huge critical success and is routinely playing to sell-out audiences. We can see why – during our visit, we were blown away by the quality of this show.

Directed by Luke Sheppard – director of West End smash &Juliet and, more recently, the wonderful My Son’s a Queer at London’s Turbine Theatre – Rent is a musical telling the story of squatter Mark, a freelance film maker, and his best friend Roger who wants to write just one good song before he dies of an AIDS-related illness. Alongside their impoverished artist friends, they’re struggling to pay their rent money as Christmas approaches. Like so many shows over the last 18 months it’s not had an easy route to the stage – the autumn 2020 run closed a few nights after opening due to lockdown, so it’s great to see it back on stage delighting audiences again.

This is a show full of great performances. In particular we enjoyed the always-likeable Luke Bayer as Mark and Alex Thomas-Smith as drag queen Angel, who enjoys some show-stopping moments; but this is very much an ensemble piece and each cast member delivers. It’s a show that packs a genuine emotional punch, and these talented actors really take us on a journey through all the highs and lows (and there are indeed some very low points) of these characters’ lives.