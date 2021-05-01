Reign and Teen Wolf star Adelaide Kane unveils new girlfriend to her followers in new post.
Taking to TikTok, the 30-year-old actress uploaded three adorable videos that featured herself and her girlfriend, Marthe Woertman.
In the first video, Kane is seen lip-syncing to the track How You feel. After singing the line “Danny how you feeeeel?” the camera then pans to Woertman as she finishes the lip sync. The caption hilariously states “Suprise shawty! (No one was surprised).”
The two then participate in two trends that poke fun at their height differences, with one post using the popular Plankton sound from Spongebob Squarepants.
Woertman also took to her own TikTok to announce their relationship.
In the post we see Woertman participating in the “At first” trend. Alongside the sound, she included captions on the video that read: “At first I was like, hmmm Adelaide Kane as a joke, but bro….I don’t think it’s a joke anymore.” Kane is seen entering the frame and the two share a kiss.
Since their joint announcement, fans have flocked to their comment sections and social media pages to show support.
One fan wrote: “This is literally one of the biggest power couples I’ve ever seen.” Another follower commented: “Wait what I had no idea. Omg, y’all are so cute.”
Earlier this year the Australian actress came out to her TikTok followers with a video captioned, “This has been sitting in my drafts for weeks.”
To the beat of Michael Buble’s Haven’t Met You Yet, Kane can be seen in a state of flux as “me super nervous to come out publicly as bisexual to the people in my life on social media” hovers over the screen.
The video then cuts to Kane entering the room with “my friends, family, the TikTok algorithm and my Twitch chat” superimposed on the video as she mouths the lyric, “I’m not surprised.”
She later shared the video to her Instagram feed with the caption: “Spoiler alert: I’m not straight.”
Congratulations you two!
