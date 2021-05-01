Reign and Teen Wolf star Adelaide Kane unveils new girlfriend to her followers in new post.

Taking to TikTok, the 30-year-old actress uploaded three adorable videos that featured herself and her girlfriend, Marthe Woertman.

In the first video, Kane is seen lip-syncing to the track How You feel. After singing the line “Danny how you feeeeel?” the camera then pans to Woertman as she finishes the lip sync. The caption hilariously states “Suprise shawty! (No one was surprised).”

The two then participate in two trends that poke fun at their height differences, with one post using the popular Plankton sound from Spongebob Squarepants.

Woertman also took to her own TikTok to announce their relationship.

In the post we see Woertman participating in the “At first” trend. Alongside the sound, she included captions on the video that read: “At first I was like, hmmm Adelaide Kane as a joke, but bro….I don’t think it’s a joke anymore.” Kane is seen entering the frame and the two share a kiss.