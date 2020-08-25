Reeta Loi and Jamie Windust join GAY TIMES team in Contributing Editor roles

GAY TIMES is proud to welcome Reeta Loi and Jamie Windust to the team as Contributing Editors.

Both Reeta and Jamie have featured on the pages of GAY TIMES Magazine in the past in their roles as visible and respected voices within the LGBTQ+ community. In their new position as Contributing Editors, they will have the opportunity to continue to share their voice with others across the GAY TIMES platform, as well spotlighting and supporting new and unheard voices within the community.

Their work will published in GAY TIMES Magazine and across our digital platforms, which reaches millions of LGBTQ+ people each month.

Reeta Loi is a writer, musician and activist who most recently fronted a brand new documentary for Vice that unearthed a same-sex arranged marriage scam that was based in India.

Reeta is also the CEO of Gaysians; an organisation created to empower, celebrate and support South Asian LGBTQ+ people through events, networking and charity work.

“I’m thrilled to join GAY TIMES as Contributing Editor. In the journey to use my once anonymous voice to speak for my community, it is a huge milestone to bring my ideas to the world’s most powerful LGBTQ+ platform,” said Reeta.

“Together we are building the alliances we want to see in the world and I’m excited for the future we are creating.”

Jamie Windust is a writer, public speaker and model who has become a powerful voice for LGBTQ+ equality and, more specifically, trans and non-binary rights.

They recently announced that their debut book, In Their Shoes, will be released later this year on 21 October.