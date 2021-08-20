RAYE and Bimini Bon Boulash to headline Sink the Pink’s New Year’s Eve bash at Wembley

Sink the Pink are throwing a massive New Year’s Eve bash at – wait for it – Wembley Arena.

The LGBTQ+ collective, which is the the largest club night in the UK, will deliver their most “extravagant, decadent and raucous queer party to date” with performances from British singer-songwriter RAYE and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Bimini Bon Boulash.

Speaking exclusively with GAY TIMES, RAYE says of the upcoming event: “I’m so excited now that live shows are back.

“Seeing everybody’s faces dancing and singing along fills me with so much joy. I’m so excited to be performing at Sink The Pink on New Year’s Eve. This year more than ever we need a big celebration at New Year, with the hope of a fresh start round the corner for everyone.”

Bimini also tells us: “When I first came to London I went to Sink The Pink and I was always inspired by their core message about coming together and having no rules when it comes to freedom of expression. When I entered Miss Sink The Pink in 2019 and won it it was such a big moment for me, and it helped to shape my career.”

The vegan also says she owes “a lot to Sink the Pink, so to come back and perform at Wembley with them feels like a huge full circle moment. I can’t wait to be back with my Sink The Pink family tearing up Wembley Arena!”

Sink the Pink have described the event as a “history making moment” and, with a ‘Happy New Wig’ theme, the “UK’s biggest New Year’s Eve wig party”.

On Instagram, the collective wrote: “So grab your finest, brightest, wackiest fake-locks and let’s end this hellish year by bringing together our wonderful community of misfits in one raucous celebration.”

Since rising to fame on Drag Race UK earlier this year, Bimini has bing bang bonged the nation as a member of the United Kingdolls, released the solo single God Save This Queen and announced the release of their debut book, Release the Beast.

RAYE’s also had a monumental year, peaking in the top three of the UK Singles Chart with the Joel Corry and David Guetta-assisted anthem Bed. She also released her most infectious solo single to date with Call On Me, which also boasts her most ambitious music video to date.

You can watch the music video for Call On Me here or below.