Raya and the Last Dragon’s Kelly Marie Tran opens up about her characters sexuality

Excuse us while we go and watch the film for the millionth time

Kelly Marie Tran, who plays the titular character of Raya, discusses her character’s sexuality in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

In the interview the actress discusses Raya’s sexual orientation, stating: “I think if you’re a person watching this movie and you see representation in a way that feels really real and authentic to you, then it is real and authentic.

She continued: “I think it might get me in trouble for saying that, but whatever.”

Since the film’s, release fans have been pointing out the chemistry between Raya and her rival Namaari.

Even though their sexuality isn’t explicitly identified, fans have gone to Twitter to share their thoughts on the characters

One user tweeted: “So i just watched Raya and, just so we’re all on the same page here, Raya and Namaari are absolutely girlfriends right? Like that was pretty gay Disney ngl.”