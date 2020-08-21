R.I.P. Chi Chi DeVayne: The beloved Drag Race star’s most sickening moments

On 20 August 2020, the Drag Race franchise lost one its most beloved contestants. Chi Chi DeVayne – birth name Zavion Davenport – tragically lost her battle with pneumonia, just days after asking followers to keep her in their prayers. The star, who was 34-years-old when she passed, made her debut on the eighth season of the Emmy-winning series in 2016, where she placed fourth behind Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls. Her infectious personality and formidable lip-sync skills established her as a fan-favourite. She sashayed back into the werkroom two years later for the third season of All Stars and achieved eighth place. RuPaul led the tributes on social media, saying: “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.” Countless performers from the franchise have also paid their respects, many of which said that Chi Chi was universally loved by “literally everyone in our industry.” In memory of Chi Chi’s impact on fans and the drag industry, we’ve rounded up some of her most sickening Drag Race moments.