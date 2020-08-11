Quibi renews Sasha Velour’s acclaimed docuseries NightGowns for season 2

NightGowns is coming back for a second season on Quibi.

Directed by the incomparable Sophie Muller, the first season of the acclaimed docuseries follows drag superstar Sasha Velour and the members of her team as they craft legendary lip-sync performances, all while we go behind-the-scenes of their creative process.

Following news of its renewal, Sasha said in a statement: “The NightGowns cast and I are ready to give you more shows! This time, building off what we’ve learned, we are dreaming up something even bigger, more global, and more full of love!

“We are incredibly thankful to Quibi and our audience for giving us the platform and the means to share our lives and how we see the world!”

According to a press release, the sophomore season will take Sasha and her star-studded cast of international drag talent to a new city, where they will be “working together to tell a collective story that resonates globally.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race champion will continue to executive produce the series alongside Muller while Oscar-nominated team The Documentary Group return as producers, with the original NightGowns cast serving as creative consultants.

When we spoke to Sasha ahead of the first season, she said her aim is to represent the “diversity of what drag is” and provide a platform to drag artists who aren’t always welcome in drag spaces (or competitions), such as drag kings, trans and AFAB performers.

“I’m always trying to shift it to other people, let’s look at the whole community,” she told us. “The phenomenon is really the community, it’s not these exceptional individuals. The phenomenon is also this amazing history of drag.”

You can read our full interview with Sasha Velour here and watch the trailer for NightGowns season one below.