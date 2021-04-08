Queering Nostalgia: LGBTQ+ representation in a new era of TV reboots

As new LGBTQ+ releases continue to be reeled out, it’s difficult not to compare them to the originals. While most, if not all of them, have been well scripted and generous with their re-written characters, the new era of reboots and spin-offs have been an incredible success for networks, streaming platforms, and audiences. The L Word: Generation Q, released in 2019, based on the widely popular series The L Word, triumphantly meshed messy romance drama with wide-ranging LGBTQ+ inclusivity. We’ve also seen the return of Queer Eye franchise which was revived from its drop off in 2007. Making a splash in 2018, Netflix rebooted the hit makeover show which quickly became adopted as a go-to feel-good series brimming with throwback nostalgia and reality TV escapism. Even the British stomping ground classic The Story of Tracy Beaker has come back with a bang. In one of its opening episodes, My Mum Tracy Beaker rewrote a character’s straight marriage (Cam) finally got her married to a woman. A small victory, but it’s very much a sign of the times.

So, as nostalgia domination creeps in and creates a pathway for much-needed shows such as It’s A Sin and Pose, we can hope to see a widening variation in spin-offs and reboots. Don’t get me wrong, I do love a childhood classic, but the likes of She-Ra, One Day At A Time, and Queer Eye have shown us that LGBTQ+ characters, directors and writers are finally getting their due. Even pop culture monoliths such as the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are taking note. Both franchises have whipped out TV adaptations of comics (Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, WandaVision, Jessica Jones, Loki) that are promising more queer diversity than ever — our fateful nostalgia trips are pulling off more than we expected. So, while I’d like to say queering nostalgia is no big deal, it seems quite the opposite. We’re watching the small-screen industry catch up and promising to do better, and if it takes another reboot for creators to realise LGBTQ+ representation pays off, then I’m all for it.