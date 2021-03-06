Beth McAlpine, 16, found themselves drawn to TikTok after friends encouraged them to check it out. “It’s a lot of fun and it made me so much more aware of gender identity. I think everyone’s so open about stuff on there,” they tell GAY TIMES over Zoom. “I don’t know if I would have had any thoughts about whether I was non-binary or not — I never really allowed myself to think about it.” Outside of an avalanche of informative content, Beth came across DracoTok videos. The trend soon led them to make their own adapted scenes with Hermione Granger, which blew up in the UK. “I hadn’t been expecting it because it came out of nowhere and then it was like a craze here for months,” Beth says. “I thought all POVs (point of view) were kind of weird, because you’re just pretending people are there which I guess is just acting. It’s fun and if people are enjoying it, then there’s no harm in it.”

As the controversy around the franchise creator began to build, Beth felt reluctant about feeding back into a world of content that the author would benefit from, and hasn’t done it since. “When you and I spoke last, we talked about how this trend is bringing more attention to a series that was written by a transphobic awful person. If you really think about it, did we reclaim this world for queer people or if it just made it more consumable for us?” Beth reflects. “In some ways, it’s been successful, because of the feeling that queer people got from seeing queer stories in the universe that has been notoriously straight and not inclusive. For them to see that and in the world that they love. But I don’t think it’s done anything groundbreaking. I think the idea that the series is owned by the fans now is lovely, and I’d like to think that, but at the end of the day, she’s still making money from it. Any promotion or talk about that series is still benefiting a transphobe who doesn’t support our community even we are talking about a different universe where there are queer characters in it.”

The process of reclamation is a subjective one, it’s a movement, a moment even, that shifts depending on how you roll the dice. For some creators, like Beth, it’s not quite so easy to separate the art from the artist, even with a light-hearted TikTok trend. They recall seeing videos of fans creating their own reactions based on seeing Hermoine’s Yule Ball entrance. “I really liked everyone doing the Yule Ball, especially the Hermoine ones where she would walk down the stairs and they would do their reaction in awe of her. That’s how I was as a kid watching the film so I completely relate to that,” they explain. “I think it has given people the idea that they can reclaim their childhood movies and series and make it queer to fit their identities and it’s quite impactful. If people are taking it back as well, as well as making content about Harry Potter, it just shows that she doesn’t matter. Trans people should be allowed to do whatever they want with her media and just fuck her.”