Queer London: 10 of the best LGBTQ+ nightlife spaces to visit

7. The Cock

The Cock in Kennington is from the people who run the Nelson’s Head, which was another iconic East London gay pub that was operated during the sort of early noughties, but then, closed down because of rising rents and development. The two people who run it, took over this bar in Kennington, which used to be a Tiki Bar, but was, originally, a gay pub called The Cock. So, they restored it and have kept some of the Tiki decorations. They have decorated it and done a really beautiful job inside. It’s a community feeling type of pub bar. It draws a bit of an older crowd, so you’re not going to get people who are in their early 20s. It has a really friendly atmosphere, a really friendly vibe.

A lot of LGBTQ venues can feel unfriendly when you go in. You get a lot of very manicured people who look for a buff and very put together and that can be intimidating for people. Whereas at The Cock, it doesn’t make you feel like you’re out of place if you don’t fit that ideal which I appreciate. What’s also really good about it, if you wanted to have a night on the town and you didn’t want to go into central London, you could start at The Cock, go to the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and then go to The Eagle and finish off your night there. If I was still someone that went out all night, that’s what I would do.

8. Central Station

Next would be Central Station. It’s in King’s Cross and it has been around for yonks. It’s not got ideas of grandeur like some of the bars in Soho have, and actually feels more like a neighbourhood gay bar than most places in London. There’s also a basement club, which hosts regular fetish nights. I think there used to be, or perhaps still is, a B&B there, too.

9. SheBar

Number nine would be SheBar as the only lesbian bar in all of London and operates downstairs from Little Ku. It’s quite small from what I’ve seen and it has a dedicated following. It recently had a fabulous refit from the pictures I’ve seen and it looks amazing inside. As it’s the only lesbian bar in London, it does get very busy. It definitely has some of that glossy shine that a lot of Soho bars have and it looks like a fun night out.

London, and almost every city where there are large quantities of LGBTQ people, has a real dearth of spaces for lesbians and queer women. London has always had a problem with a lack of spaces. SheBar is small and it’s a shame because people really need spaces specifically for them, especially lesbians and queer women and non-binary folk. In the past decade, there’s been a real increase in club nights that cater to that demographic, but in terms of physical permanent spaces, it’s very slim pickings. There must be reasoning behind that, but I’m sure most of it’s got to do with misogyny.

10. Heaven

I think the significance of Heaven can’t be underplayed. It was the first gay superclub in Europe and it invented a certain type of club in the UK, and it has an amazing history. It’s now a protected space which is good. While I don’t think G-A-Y, as a club night, it’s for everyone, it can be a lot of fun, especially if you’re in the right mood for it. Sometimes you want to get lost in the rabbit warren that is Heaven where it feels like it’s on six different levels. There are so many different rooms and you will lose your friends and you won’t have phone reception and you’ll find someone dancing to S-Club 7 in one room and then, upstairs, someone is dutty wining to Sean Paul. So, it is good if you want to a cheap night out. And they did spend a lot of money on refurbishing it recently so it feels a bit more luxe than it used to.

