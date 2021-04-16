Queer Eye’s Tan France reveals he is expecting first child with husband

Congratulations are in order for Tan France and his husband Rob.
Queer Eye’s Tan France and his husband Rob France have revealed that they are expecting their first child.
Taking to Instagram, the fashion expert announced that he and his husband are expecting, with a photo of ultrasound over his stomach.
“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,” he wrote.
“With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.
“Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much, love.”
Rob also took his Instagram to express his excitement for their child, stating: “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”
Soon after the announcement, his fellow Fab Five members flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and praises.
Antoni wrote: “now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys.”
Jonathan Van Ness echoed a similar opinion, stating: “so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world.”
Van Ness then went on to say they have no intention of ending their thirst for Tan and his “firm muscly skin.”
Karamo Brown shared his excitement to be an uncle, writing: “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby,”
While Bobby Berk commented on Tan’s hilarious approach to his baby post.
“Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic,” he commented.
Before announcing the forthcoming arrival of his bundle of joy, Tan had been vocal about wanting kids past interviews.
In an interview with NPR, the 37-year-old told host, Terry Gross, that he always wanted to be a since he was in his teens.
“I’ve wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I’d had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children,” he said.
“I was going to be a stay-at-home dad, which is something I wanted for many, many, many years. And so that was the plan.
“And I actually – crazily, I still want six. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children.”
Congratulations Tan, we can’t wait to see you be a Dad.