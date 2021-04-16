Queer Eye’s Tan France reveals he is expecting first child with husband

Congratulations are in order for Tan France and his husband Rob.

Queer Eye’s Tan France and his husband Rob France have revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion expert announced that he and his husband are expecting, with a photo of ultrasound over his stomach.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,” he wrote.

“With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.

“Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much, love.”

Rob also took his Instagram to express his excitement for their child, stating: “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

Soon after the announcement, his fellow Fab Five members flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and praises.

Antoni wrote: “now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys.”