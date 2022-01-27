Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski to star in upcoming Jim Parsons drama

Antoni Porowski has been announced as a cast member for Spoiler Alert, an upcoming drama led by Jim Parsons.

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), the film will follow “the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of [Michael] Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with terminal cancer to his death. Interwoven in the narrative are glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple’s 14-year romance.”

The screenplay is based on Ausiello’s critically-acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.

It was recently confirmed that Queer Eye’s food and wine expert, as well as Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Jeffrey Self (Search Party) and Bill Irwin (Legion), will star alongside Parsons, Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) and Sally Field (Hello, My Name is Doris).

The Big Bang Theory alum will portray Ausiello, with Aldridge as Kit and Field as Kit’s mother. Spoiler Alert was written by Ausiello, David Marshall Grant (Smash) and activist/author Dan Savage.

Although Porowski is primarily known for his work in reality television, he has ventured into acting with guest roles on Blue Mountain State (2010) and The Blacklist (2014). He’s also starred in various short films and the James Franco-directed drama The Pretenders (2018).

In 2020, it was also announced that Netflix is developing a romantic comedy, titled Girls & Boys, which is loosely based on Porowski’s real-life dating experiences with men and women.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star developed the story with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who has a rich overall television deal with the streaming services. Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chain, who received praise for directed the Hulu comedy Plus One (2019), are writing the screenplay.

The cast of Queer Eye recently celebrated the release of the Netflix show’s sixth season, which was once again met with widespread critical acclaim. All six seasons are available to stream now.