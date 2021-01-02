Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals secret marriage ceremony in heartfelt post

We can hear the bells!

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has revealed that he and his “best friend” tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Taking to Instagram the Getting Curious host shared photos of his year with a heartfelt caption detailing his 2020 accomplishments, including his marriage.

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” they said.

The renowned hairdresser also shared a photo of him and his partner Mark Peacock.

The post has been met with love and support from fans, his fellow Queer Eye hosts and industry peers.

Interior design expert Bobby Berk wrote: “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you, Mark and Johnny!”

Karamo expressed his excitement calling Jonathan and Mark “one of the most beautiful couples in the world.”

Tan France also chimed in on the good news, stating: “Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

Antoni poked fun at Van Ness’s post by commenting: “wait you got a dog?!?!?!?”