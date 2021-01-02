Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals secret marriage ceremony in heartfelt post

We can hear the bells!
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has revealed that he and his “best friend” tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
Taking to Instagram the Getting Curious host shared photos of his year with a heartfelt caption detailing his 2020 accomplishments, including his marriage.
“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” they said.
The renowned hairdresser also shared a photo of him and his partner Mark Peacock.
The post has been met with love and support from fans, his fellow Queer Eye hosts and industry peers.
Interior design expert Bobby Berk wrote: “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you, Mark and Johnny!”
Karamo expressed his excitement calling Jonathan and Mark “one of the most beautiful couples in the world.”
Tan France also chimed in on the good news, stating: “Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”
Antoni poked fun at Van Ness’s post by commenting: “wait you got a dog?!?!?!?”
Van Ness’s marriage comes as a shock to his fans, due to him keeping the relationship underwraps.
Peacock also took to Instagram and wrote a touching post about 2020 and his marriage to the Netflix star, stating: “I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening.”
He continued: “learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love [Jonathan Van Ness] and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats.”
Congratulations Jonathan and Mark!
Read their full posts below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram