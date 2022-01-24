Queer Britain to open UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum in 2022

Queer Britain has confirmed that its building in Kings Cross, London will soon be home to the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum.

The museum will be a celebration of stories, people and places that have proven to be fundamental to the queer community in the UK, an announcement from Art Fund, the national charity for art, stated on 24 January.

It will also be a safe space for members of the community to use, regardless of sexuality or gender identity, as visitors can learn about the history of the LGBTQ+ community.

There will be four galleries, a workshop, an education space, gift shop and offices for the team working there, with lifts and ramps making the space accessible for all.

“I’m really excited that Queer Britain is finally going to have a space to show what we can do and that we’re here for all the community, from old lesbian feminist warhorses like me to young queer folk of all genders and ethnicities,” said Lisa Power, a Queer Britain trustee. “Queer Britain aims to tell our many and diverse histories, and now we have a home to do that from.”

Queer Britain, a registered charity established in 2018, is hopeful that the public will be able to access the museum free of charge from spring 2022, with announcements of its plans and programmes expected imminently.