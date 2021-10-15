Queer Britain launches inaugural Madame F Award for LGBTQ+ artists

Queer Britain has launched a new award to champion LGBTQ+ artists.

The charity – which is raising money to create the UK’s first permanent LGBTQ+ museum – has announced the Madame F Award, in partnership with the Madame F wine brand.

Artists are invited to submit illustrations, drawings or paintings that celebrate the theme of Queer Creativity.

There’s a cash prize for three lucky winners, and the artwork will feature on official Queer Britain merchandise.

“We are so excited to launch our first art award in partnership with Madame F,” said Joseph Galliano, CEO and Co-Founder of Queer Britain.

“Our mission at Queer Britain is to create a space that celebrates the impact Queer people have had on every part of culture throughout history, so this opportunity to specifically celebrate Queer Creativity as part of that journey is really important.”

The Queer Britain Madame F Award will be judged by a panel of creative experts including artist and cartoonist Kate Charlesworth; Roxy Bourdillon, editor of DIVA magazine; and Ben Golik, CCO at M&C Saatchi London.

“I am proud to be on the jury of the Queer Britain Madame F Award. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate LGBTQ+ people, of all ages, and our artistic endeavours,” said Kate Charlesworth: Cartoonist and Artist and Queer Britain Madame F Award member.

“Queer Britain is working very hard to set up a national LGBTQ+ museum, and this award shows that queer creativity is at its very heart.”

The competition is open until 12 November 2021 with the cash prizes for first, second and third place being £1,500/£1,000/£500 respectively.

As well as an illustration, painting or drawing that celebrates the theme Queer Creativity, entrants should also include a maximum 200-word explanation about how their entry represents the theme.

To find out more information and submit your entry, visit queerbritain.org.uk/artaward2021.