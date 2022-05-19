Queer as Folk: Watch the first trailer for Peacock’s upcoming reboot

Peacock has released the first trailer for its reimagining of Russell T. Davies’ iconic drama Queer as Folk. Premiere 9 June in the United States, the new series follows a diverse group of friends whose lives are turned upside down following a devastating tragedy. The trailer shows the survivors of a nightclub shooting, reminiscent of the fatal 2016 Pulse shooting in Orlando, and the aftermath.

Stephen Dunn, creator, said in a statement: “In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives.”

Executive producer and writer Jaclyn Moore added: “We aimed to depict queer characters who live in the messy middle. People who are complicated. Who are funny and caring and flawed and sometimes selfish, but still worthy of love. Still worthy of narrative.”

Queer as Folk stars Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Fin Argus, Kim Cattrall, Benito Skinner, Ed Bedgley Jr., Nyle DiMarco and Juliette Lewis.

The original series, which aired between 1999 and 2000, starred Aiden Gillen, Craig Kelly, Charlie Hunnam, Denise Black, Andy Devine, Jason Merrells, Esther Hall, Sara Todd, Carla Henry, Antony Cotton and Peter O’Brien.

It has since been recognised as one of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ dramas of all time.