Queer As Folk is returning with new reboot on Peacock streaming service

Get ready for a new generation.

Queer As Folk fans rejoice because a rebooted series is officially returning to our screens.

The new show is considered a reimagining of the iconic Russell T. Davies series of the same name. It’s set to take place in New Orleans and follow a group of friends as they navigate life after experiencing a tragic event.

The original Queer As Folk was set in Manchester, England.

Stephen Dunn will be leading the series as creator, writer, director and executive producer.

Davies took to Instagram to express his excitement for the new series, while praising Dunn and his vision.

“Scream it’s American, it’s set in New Orleans, all new characters, it’s written by a brilliant man called Stephen Dunn, I can’t wait to see what he does with it,” he gushed.

“My credit is just nominal, really, it’s all theirs! So excited for them. Ordered for the Peacock streaming service in the US. No idea yet if it’ll come to the UK. Exciting!”

Dunn also released a statement about helming a new iteration of the groundbreaking property.

“It is a surreal honour to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies,” he said.

“When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret.

“But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”