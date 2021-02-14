Pro-golfer Justin Thomas loses another sponsorship after use of homophobic slur

“We are also reviewing and updating all sponsorship agreements to ensure that they make clear our expectations for respect”

It’s been reported that pro-golfer Justin Thomas has lost another sponsorship after using a homophobic slur during last months Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The American golfer landed in hot water when he was heard saying the word “f****t” after missing the five-foot putt on hole four.

WDRB reported that Brown-Forman has announced they will not renew their Woodford Reserve brand partnership with Thomas going forward.

The news was announced via an internal email from Woodford Reserve Global Brand Director Mark Bacon.

In the email, Bacon informed the employees that they will be helping Thomas with LGBTQ+ education while also taking notes from their LGBTQ+ advisory group PRIDE and LGBTQ+ stakeholders.

Their efforts include referring Thomas to “national and local organizations that work to end discrimination against LGBTQI+ people and other ways in which Justin can make himself part of the solution.”

Woodford Reserve has also ceased shipments of the remaining Justin Thomas personal selection bottles.

The letter revealed the steps they will be taking for future sponsorships as well.