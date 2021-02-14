Pro-golfer Justin Thomas loses another sponsorship after use of homophobic slur

“We are also reviewing and updating all sponsorship agreements to ensure that they make clear our expectations for respect”
It’s been reported that pro-golfer Justin Thomas has lost another sponsorship after using a homophobic slur during last months Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The American golfer landed in hot water when he was heard saying the word “f****t” after missing the five-foot putt on hole four.
WDRB reported that Brown-Forman has announced they will not renew their Woodford Reserve brand partnership with Thomas going forward.
The news was announced via an internal email from Woodford Reserve Global Brand Director Mark Bacon.
In the email, Bacon informed the employees that they will be helping Thomas with LGBTQ+ education while also taking notes from their LGBTQ+ advisory group PRIDE and LGBTQ+ stakeholders.
Their efforts include referring Thomas to “national and local organizations that work to end discrimination against LGBTQI+ people and other ways in which Justin can make himself part of the solution.”
Woodford Reserve has also ceased shipments of the remaining Justin Thomas personal selection bottles.
The letter revealed the steps they will be taking for future sponsorships as well.
“We are also reviewing and updating all sponsorship agreements to ensure that they make clear our expectations for respect – that it is a core value at Brown-Forman and must be visible in not only how we represent ourselves, but also in those we choose to represent our brands,” the letter states.
This isn’t the first brand to suspend their partnerships with the world No. 3 golfer.
Ralph Lauren announced they would be cutting ties with Thomas last month in a lengthy statement.
“We are disheartened by Mr. Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values.
“While we acknowledge that he has apologized and recognizes the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture we strive to uphold,” the statement read.
After the incident, Thomas released a statement apologizing for using the homophobic slur.
“There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult. I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that,” he said.