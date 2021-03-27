Princess Nokia drops JLo-inspired video for self love anthem It’s Not My Fault

We love an unapologetic and fierce queen.
Princess Nokia is full of self love and confidence in her brand new single It’s Not My Fault.
Taking influence from the popular social media site Onlyfans, the track is described as a love letter to millennial women who are confidently reclaiming their bodies and sexuality.
The single is filled with affirming lyrics that will fuel the confidence tank of music listeners around the world.
Princess Nokia also dropped an accompanying visual, which was inspired by Jennifer Lopez and her iconic If You Had My Love music video.
In the beginning of the video, we see mid90’s actor Alan Prenatt sitting at a computer and drooling over the rapper’s online profile.
We are then transported inside the computer and are treated to the miss Nokia delivering choreography and JLo inspired looks.
Speaking on the symbolism of the visual she states:” It symbolizes the average millennial woman, taking control of herself as the subject. I control my narrative and I celebrate my beauty. It’s hyper-futurism and almost 22 years later we are moving into a more interactive era.”
Princess Nokia also took to Instagram to thank JLo for her iconic career and inspiring the retro-futuristic visual.
“This video was inspired by [JLo’s] breakout video “If you had my love’.Thank you for Jennifer for your endless inspiration, and iconic career,” she wrote.
“Words could never say how much I love your work and legacy. Thank you Paul Hunter for giving us your blessing to recreate this beautiful piece of art.”
It’s Not My Fault follows Princess Nokia’s 2020 hit I Like Him, which went viral on the popular social media app TikTok and gained over 150 million streams.
She also released two albums, Everything is Beautiful and Everything Sucks simultaneously.
Watch the video for It’s Not My Fault below and listen to the track here.