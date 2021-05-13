Prime Video share first look at Cinderella adaptation with Camila Cabello and Billy Porter

Prime Video has released the first images from their upcoming adaptation of Cinderella.

Described as a modern reimagining of the iconic fairytale, the long-awaited new version will star Grammy-nominated singer and chart-topper Camila Cabello as the title character.

According to a synopsis from Prime Video, Cinderella is a “musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with,” and follows “an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.”

It continues: “But with the help of her Fab G, she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.”

Cabello is joined by Billy Porter as Fab G – a genderless fairy godparent – Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s wicked stepmother Vivian, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Prosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

The star power doesn’t stop there, as Cinderella also boasts Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as Cinderella’s stepsisters, John Mulaney, James Corden and Romesh Ranganathan as mice and Missy Elliott as the Town Crier.

Cinderella will launch exclusively around the world in 240 countries and territories on Prime Video this September.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement: “Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast.

“Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story.”

Cinderella will feature pop songs from both Cabello and Menzel. Gay rights, eh?

Check out the first images from the highly-anticipated musical below.