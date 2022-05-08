Pride in London announces Proud & Loud fundraising concert with Calum Scott and Hayley Kiyoko

Pride in London has announced its new fundraising concert, Proud and Loud: Celebrating 50 Years Of Pride.

For the past two years, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has halted Pride celebrations around the world.

However this year, Pride in London is set to make its highly-anticipated return with an array of immersive LGBTQ+ inclusive events.

On 6 May, the volunteer-led organisation announced the lineup for its concert Proud and Loud – which is set to celebrate 50 years of Pride in the UK.

Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on 4 June, the stacked evening will feature performances from trailblazing artists like Calum Scott and Hayley Kiyoko.

Shortly after the announcement, Kiyoko took to Instagram to express her excitement for the upcoming event.

“UK I am coming back! I’ll be performing at Proud & London on June 4th. I can’t believe it’s been 3 years since I’ve seen you but it’s going to be the greatest reunion, and to celebrate PRIDE! LONDON I CANT WAIT TO SEE YOUUU,” she wrote.

Funds raised at the event are also set to go towards Pride in London’s Unity Fund – which was made to build LGBTQ+ communities and support queer led organisations.

Since its inception, the impactful fund has raised over £100,000 for various groups, including the London Gay Symphony Orchestra, Black Trans Alliance, House of Rainbow CIC and more.

Pride in London’s Executive Director Christopher Joell-Deshields expressed the importance of the event in a statement.

“The LGBT+ community in the UK has come so far in the past 50 years, and this concert will be a great moment to celebrate our journey and where we are today,” Joell-Deshields said.

“However, it is also a time to acknowledge the work still to be done and what the next 50 years will look like. We are so grateful to all of the artists, LGBT+ icons and allies who will help make a night to remember.”

In addition to the highly anticipated musical performances at Proud and Loud, Pride in London attendees will also have the opportunity to see LGBTQ+ talent compete in Pride’s Got Talent 2022.

Click here for more information on the Proud and Loud concert and Pride in London.