Premiere: Virgin X is serving dominatrix realness in new video for Shame

Get ready for the iconic debut of Virgin X.

British drag entertainer Virgin X has released the brand new music video for their debut single Shame.

Backed by an electro-pop sound, Shame evokes empowering and tantalising energy from start to finish.

The single’s accompanying visual follows suit with this powerful theme.

At the start of the video, we see Virgin X in a red room, seductively singing their opening chorus while wearing a cross crown that’s infused with thorns.

The scene quickly changes to a violet-blue room in which the singer is dressed in a dominatrix style outfit.

Later on in the video, Virgin X is seen walking a man on a leash, who later gets chained up and masked in true S&M fashion.

From the incredible vocals to the multi-layered lyrics, Shame is a shining single for the rising star.

When asked about the inspiration for the track, Virgin X cited the lockdown and their conservative upbringing.

“There’s a couple! The easy one is that I was bored and frustrated in lockdown, like many people were, and absolutely NEEDED to create something to inspire and make me happy,” they tell GAY TIMES.

“The other answer is… I was raised Catholic and grew up in a small-town conservative America, and to say that I have shame issues in regards to my queerness and identity is an understatement.