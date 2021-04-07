Premiere: The Stars shine bright in Veronica Green’s stunning debut video

Veronica Green has unleashed the video for her debut single Stars.

As a self-professed theatre geek, the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star is in her element as she lip-syncs the inspirational power ballad (which was inspired by The Greatest Showman) behind-the-scenes and on the stage.

Veronica also lives her diva fantasy with several jaw-dropping looks, including a floor-length sequined gown and another inspired by old Hollywood glamour. Ooh, and there’s a Drag Race cameo in there too! (Don’t blink, you’ll miss it.)

Stars was written by Ian Masterson, the pop mastermind behind some of Girls Aloud, Pet Shop Boys and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s biggest hits, and singer-songwriter Hayley Sanderson.

Veronica – who hails from Rochdale in Greater Manchester – previously told GAY TIMES that the track represents her own story “of a kid coming from a small town and wanting to find their place in the big city”.

“I didn’t fully find myself until I came to London and went to the different theatres and bars. I always felt like there were no gay people in my town. I had to venture outwards to find where I belonged in the world,” she explained.

“The stars shine bright, but you can’t have that without the darkness.”

Because Veronica never achieved her dream of starring in a production of Wicked, the entertainer plans to record a full-length collection of tracks and adapt them into a musical based on her life story. We smell a Tony!

“There’s a trilogy of musicals and stories I could tell! We haven’t even scratched the surface yet,” she admitted. “There’s so much more of my story to tell.”

Stars is now available on iTunes and streaming services, as well as a brand new disco mix. It’s infectious as hell – you can listen to that here.

The music video was directed and executive produced by Jenny Dee, with production design from Tony Fran (Veronica’s brother!) – watch here or below.