Premiere: Julez Lorenzo opens his heart with new video What We Do For Love

Emerging pop act Julez Lorenzo is laying his heart on the line in his new single, What We Do For Love.

In the emotive upbeat track, Lorenzo discusses the complexities of relationships. Each lyric evokes a sense of passion and loss that will pull at the heartstrings of music listeners.

On top of the single’s vulnerable lyrics, the rising talent also delivers showstopping vocals that will take your breath away.

Speaking on the inspiration for the track, Lorenzo states: “The song is inspired by the concept of falling for someone who doesn’t feel the same way; loving a person even if it kills you.”

He continues: “The vibe of the track is reminiscent of a romantic thriller. Love can cause delusion and this track depicts this narrative.”

Lorenzo effortlessly showcases the message of the track with its accompanying video.