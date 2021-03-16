Premiere: Billy Cullum recruits It’s A Sin star Omari Douglas for new music video Kiss Away

The singer and actor has released a beautiful video for his new single Kiss Away.

We caught up with Billy Cullum a few months ago when he chatted to us about his role in It’s A Sin and his music plans for 2021.

Today we can unveil the gorgeous music video for his new single Kiss Away, which is directed by Darius Shu and choreographed by Leanne Pinder.

The video focuses on Billy and his It’s A Sin co-star Omari Douglas, who played the iconic role of Roscoe in the hit show, as they dance to the catchy pop bop.

We don’t know about you, but it warms our queer little hearts whenever we see two boys dancing together – it’s still surprisingly rare and we’re very much here for more of it. The video captures the excitement and nervousness of the early stages of love between two men.

Billy said of the song: “Kiss Away is about stepping into a relationship with all the fizziness, fear and feelings in-between. It marks the first time I openly celebrate queer love in my lyrics. I love that the first line is ‘The boy is mine.’

“I feel it’s important that audiences hear music that explicitly celebrates love and attraction in all its forms, so I’m singing it out loud and proud!”

We’re big fans of Kiss Away – you can check out the video right here or below.









Kiss Away is available to stream on Apple Music now.