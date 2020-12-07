Potted Panto provides some lighthearted, family-friendly entertainment – review

Double Olivier nominees Dan and Jeff bring their festive show to London’s Garrick Theatre for a 10th anniversary outing.

For those unfamiliar, Potted Panto is not your traditional pantomime fare. Instead, this 70-minute show treats its audience to snippets of multiple classic tales, including Jack and the Beanstalk, Sleeping Beauty and Dick Whittington. The majority of the characters are played by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, although they are joined on stage by Jacob Jackson and Charlotte Payne who fill some supporting roles in a handful of scenes. Audience participation is – unsurprisingly given current circumstances – rather more stripped back than usual, but the call-and-response traditions are present and correct.

It’s all really very silly, full of slapstick gags and naff jokes geared towards a younger demographic – but there are a smattering of lines included for the grown ups. There are one or two moments of lewd humour too which we rather enjoyed – including a prolonged innuendo about the prince in Cinderella who is renowned for his balls (yes, really). The writing and the humour here is mainly for kids, though – it’s generally pretty daft and basic stuff.