Pose starlet Hailie Sahar to star as transgender icon Sir Lady Java in upcoming biopic

We are absolutely buzzing about this!

Pose star Hailie Sahar is stepping into the spotlight and bringing the inspiring story of Sir Lady Java to the big screen.

According to Deadline, Sahar will be teaming up with Emmy-winning director Anthony Hemingway for the new project.

Sir Lady Java has been viewed as a legendary LGBTQ+ activist and cultural icon that made massive waves in the 1960s.

The transgender entertainer sold-out shows, and became one of the most popular acts in Los Angeles, while also sharing the stage with some of the industry’s biggest heavyweights like Sammy Davis Jr, James Brown, and Lena Horne.

In a newly released interview promoting the film, Sir Lady Java opens up about her start in the industry stating: “I got started at the club, Gertrude Gibson, stops and says ‘Hey pretty’ and I said ‘me? pretty’?”

She continued: “She says ‘Why don’t you come on stage? Can you wear a bikini?’ I started dancing and before you know it the house was packed.”

During that time Sir Lady Java also faced her fair share of discrimination and roadblocks which included “Rule Number 9”, a law that banned any “impersonation by means of costume or dresses a person of the opposite sex.”