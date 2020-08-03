Pose star Ryan Jamaal Swain mourns the loss of sister fatally shot in Alabama

“We will honor you by how we love. We will honor you by how we live. We will honor you with justice.”

Ryan Jamaal Swain’s sister was fatally shot in Birmingham, Alabama on 28 July.

The body of Raven Lynette Swain, 24, was found in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple shot wounds.

Authorities were called to Underwood Park in Birmingham’s Southside district after 7pm after witnesses heard gunshots and saw a person running around the area with a handgun. Raven was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan, who plays Damon Richards-Evangelista on Pose, paid tribute to his sister in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken. We are in shock and continue to search for answers,” he wrote. “I am at a loss for words to describe the pain that I feel in my heart over the loss of my baby sister, a beautiful soul taken too soon.”

The star described Raven as a “light” and “loving, full of joy and laughter, and much more to the many people who knew and loved her.”

“We will praise every moment of life that we were blessed to share with her,” he continued. “We will seek justice and for the authorities to find who is responsible for this unspeakable act of violence.”

Ryan asked his followers to respect his family’s privacy during this time.

“Know that your big brother and family will always honor you,” he added. “We will honor you by how we love. We will honor you by how we live. We will honor you with justice. We will forever say your name, Raven Lynette Swain.”

Ryan’s post was met with condolences from Pose alum Angel Bismark Curiel, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Janet Mock, Jeremy McClain and Steven Canals.

Janelle Monáe also wrote: “This hurts my whole soul. I’m so sorry jamaal. So so sorry. I will be praying for you and your entire family. Sending you every ounce of love right now.”