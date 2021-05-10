Pose star Mj Rodriguez lands role in Apple TV+ comedy series

Mj Rodriguez will star alongside Maya Rudolph in an upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+.

According to Variety, the series will follow Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose “seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.”

Rodriguez will play Sofia, “the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly”.

The star is best known for her lead role as Blanca in Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals’ critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama series Pose, which boasts the largest number of transgender regulars in television history.

Rodriguez has received widespread praise for her performance in the series, becoming the first transgender woman to take home the trophy for Best Actress at the Imagen Awards.

She also received a nomination for Best Actress at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Rodriguez’s other television credits include guest appearances on Showtime’s medical drama Nurse Jackie, The CW’s Sex and the City prequel The Nannie Diaries and Netflix’s Marvel superhero series Luke Cage.

On the big screen, the actress has starred in the musical fantasy drama Saturday Church and Netflix’s widely-acclaimed documentary Disclosure, which offers an in-depth look at Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people.

The third (and final) season of Pose premiered 2 May on FX.

It sees the return of series mainstays such as Indya Moore, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllon Burnside, Sandra Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez.

You can watch the trailer for Pose’s third season here or below.