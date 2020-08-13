Pose star Hailie Sahar is demanding room for all trans people in Hollywood

I’m so excited! How similar would you say the narrative of Pose is to your own personal experience?

It’s very similar. I come from ballroom, so a lot of the things we’ve seen in Pose, I have experienced first-hand. I remember when I was a teenager, it was common when no one had any money and I was told, ‘Hey, go into that store and get some stuff.’ I was the lookout person though, I didn’t really do that. I remember being in those moments and kind of just making the best of what we had, making a family away from our families. A lot of those experiences are good for me. A lot of the dark stuff we see in Pose is also real for me. It’s not stuff that I’ve publicly spoken about, but it is definitely real for me because I’ve lived those things. Doing Pose, it makes me realise that all of the things that I went through and all of the things that transpired were for a necessary cause. Now I’m an artist, an actress and I am a creator, and I am telling stories to give voice to the voiceless. I’m using my real life experiences to bring authenticity to my roles. It’s helpful for the character development as well.

How similar would you say you are to Lulu?

I’m similar to Lulu in the sense… I think Lulu is a lot meaner than me sometimes! But, Lulu is misunderstood, and I think that I’m a very misunderstood person too. I let my work speak for itself. You’re not going to see me on social media speaking about different things… I’m going to speak through it during my work. I’m going to let that show through my artistry or writing a book or something in that way. Also, because I am a multi-racial person, a lot of people don’t know where to categorise me. I am of all things. I’m mixed with so many different things and so I relate to so many different ethnic backgrounds and just things of that nature. People don’t really know who Lulu is and they want to know who Lulu is, and so I think that’s some of our similarities. Lulu is also a person that won’t give you all of herself in one setting, you have to get to know her. You have to earn her respect. That’s who I am as well. I’m not going to just tell you my whole life story because I don’t know you – not you personally! I’m a little guarded in that way. I’m also a very deep person when you do get to talk to me, you can’t get me to be quiet, so I think it’s a lot of misconception with both of us I think. Sorry, that was a long answer!

Although the Emmy Awards nominated a record amount of people of colour this year, sadly, all of the trans talent on Pose were snubbed, which is ironic because it’s a show about the trans experience. However, Billy Porter was the only person to be nominated. What was your initial response to this?

I tread lightly with this subject because I don’t want it to be misconstrued. I love Billy Porter. Billy and I have a phenomenal relationship, just as two individuals. I think he’s deserved everything he’s getting. However, I would have liked to see all of us nominated. It’s like having a show about women, but the men are the only ones being acknowledged. Not to take away from Billy, and I would like to make that very clear, but I want to see room for all of us. The trans experience is a totally different experience to the gay experience and we need more representation. One of the things that was lacking heavily for me growing up was that there was no trans representation. There was nothing, and what I’ve had to go through, to get to this point, has been hell and back for me. Other people that are growing up need to see us in positions of power and winning, so they know that they can win too. Not to take away from Billy, but I would like Pose and the trans talent to be acknowledged. I love the Emmys, I love the Golden Globes, I love everything surrounding Hollywood and I’ve only ever dreamed of being in this position, so it would be great to be acknowledged for our work. It hurts. I don’t know how else to say that. It does hurt. I feel like the trans community is always hurt, so that’s the irony of it. When do we get a break, you know? I’ve struggled to get here and it’s hard. I don’t know how to answer that completely.

The Emmys are willing to recognise Pose and its cultural relevance, but like you said, it’s not willing to recognise the trans talent. What is the disconnect there? Where is the logic?

Do you know what the fascinating thing is? Even if I wasn’t on Pose, it’s still really fascinating to see people of the trans experience who have gone through a whole transformation of life and to make it to this point of calling, where there’s no blueprint to be successful at it. To me, that is mind-blowing. Even if I wasn’t on Pose, that would be incredible to me. I would want to honour that. That is so hard to do, have all of these intersections and still manage to be successful at it and to give people hope. That is tremendously difficult. We live in a world where a lot of the time, it feels like we’re in a classroom and I’m ahead of the class, and the world represents that class. People like me are ahead of the class, and we just have to wait for everyone else to catch-up, to understand what really happens in the world – the lesson of what really matters. It’s difficult but all I can continue to do is be positive and represent trans excellence in my demeanour and the way that I do things, that’s all I can do.

Pose is the first show that has portrayed trans individuals, especially trans women of colour, in this light. In the few years you’ve been on the show, what kind of impact do you think it’s had on trans women of colour? What have you seen personally?

Oh, wow. I’ve gotten millions and millions of emails, messages, DMs, comments. People are – going back to what I said – starting to believe that they can be so much more than what the world has told them they can be, so much more than a world that says, ‘We’re going to discard you. You’re good for nothing. Go crawl in the corner.’ Pose has really enlightened people to say, ‘I can be smart, I can be beautiful, I can own my truth. I can own who I am and I can be happy.’ It’s given people hope. I can’t describe the feeling in words… See? I get so emotional! I’m such a cry baby it’s horrible.

If I had representation, I would have been happier. I would have known that it was possible, that there’s some hope at the end of that tunnel.

Don’t ruin your makeup!

[Laughs] Just knowing that my existence helps those like me exist, and me being authentically myself is helping someone’s life? It goes so much further than my own personal wants and needs or being in the industry. I’m doing something that, when I leave this planet, I’ll be happy about. So the impact has been phenomenal for people of the trans experience. The beautiful thing about our experience is it doesn’t just stop with trans people, it goes all across the globe. Just whoever you are, accept who you are, accept those around you – that is the message. At least that’s my message.

What would it have meant to you to have a show like this on the air when you were younger?

Listen honey, I would have been a lot more happy. I don’t remember a time where I was ever happy growing up, because everything was a struggle. Everything was a struggle. My existence was a struggle, some of my family accepting me was a struggle, me being a preacher’s kid was a struggle, me even breaking into the industry was completely unheard of. I went through a lot of different experiences, with producers wanting to go to bed with me and just a lot of different things. There was no one there to protect me, so it was horrible. So if I had representation, I would have been happier. I would have known that it was possible, that there’s some hope at the end of that tunnel. What I had to rely on was my faith, and that’s what kept me going and I’m thankful for that. But, I think about a lot of people that don’t have that strong faith like I do, and so I’m glad we have at least this representation now.

You’re not just an actor or a singer, you are an activist as well. Do you think the days are now gone of celebrities not being activists? Do you think everyone with a platform has the responsibility to stand up?

I think to whom much is given, much is also required. I think that we shouldn’t only rely on the celebrities for activism, I think all of us need to be activists, even if we’re not in the limelight, because we all make the world go around. So if we wait on people that are in entertainment to be activists… I don’t think it’s what we only need to rely on. But I do think that when we have a position of power, there is some level of responsibility to use your voice because your voice has an impact, more than a person who’s not necessarily in the industry. It’s a bit 50/50, in a way for me. To put that much responsibility on a person who’s there to be an entertainer, is also not fair, but I do think you should use your position of power to help. At least me. I can only speak for myself.

What advice would you have for trans women who are trying to get into the industry?

I give the same advice all the time and it is to know your craft. Because if you don’t know your craft, and opportunity comes, that opportunity will pass you. My mother has always told me an opportunity is only an opportunity if you can take it. I’d first say learn your craft and own it. I would say that for trans men as well, because I think that trans men get left out of the equation a lot and we don’t really speak about trans men, but I’m an advocate for them as well. I would say, whoever you are, know your craft and get a team behind you. Build your resume, take head shots, get a great manager and agent. Before I had a manager and agent, I was my own manager and agent. It was difficult to get someone to back me up because of my trans experience as well. It’s a little different for people of trans experience. Know your craft. Be so great that no one can tell you you’re not great. Be so great, that no one can deny you.

