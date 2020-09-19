Pope Francis reassures parents of LGBTQ+ children that God loves them “as they are”

According to an Italian publication , the pope gave hopeful words to parents of LGBTQ+ children.

During a meeting with the Tenda di Gionata, an LGBTQ+ christian support group, the pope told parents that their LGBTQ+ children were loved by god and the church.

“God loves your children as they are” he says.

He continued: “the church loves your children as they are because they are the children of God.”

The statements were made during a meeting with the LGBTQ+ organisation at the Vatican. About 40 mothers and fathers were present for the meeting with the religious figure.

The Vice President of Tenda di Gionata, Mara Grassi, expressed her desires for more acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in the church, stating: “We wish to create a bridge to the church so that the church too can change its way of looking at our children, no longer excluding them but fully welcoming them.”

Pope Francis and his views concerning the LGBTQ+ community have been seen as inconsistent.

Back in 2018, Francis came under fire after shooting down the idea of there being LGBTQ+ people within the clergy, stating: “The issue of homosexuality is a very serious issue that must be adequately discerned from the beginning with the candidates”.

Then, the following year, the pontiff requested to meet with Rev. James Martin to have an open discussion about LGBTQ+ catholics. Martin described the meeting as “consoling, inspiring and encouraging.”

With his stance on the LGBTQ+ community switching between supportive to homophobic, we can only wait to see where the Pope and his views will go next.

