Pop queen Rina Sawayama drops futuristic video for latest single Lucid

She has done it again!

Queen Rina has blessed pop lovers everywhere with a creative new video for her single Lucid.

The video shows the songstress in a computer-generated house while preparing for bed.

We then see Rina being transported to a mysterious dream world as she begins dancing and flying with her dream self.

The video was shot at MARS studio in London with the team using some of the most innovative technology.

From the colors to the graphics, the video perfectly encompasses the dance-pop track to the fullest and showcases the songstress boundless creativity.

Rina took to Instagram to talk about the creative process for the track, stating “Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018.”

“BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol,” she continued.

Rina ended her statement with hopes that the new single will help fans usher in a more positive 2021.

“I’ve kept this song secret for two years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021,” she says.

Lucid is featured on the deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed album SAWAYAMA.

Watch the full extended reality video below and listen to Lucid here.

