Pop icon Britney Spears gives an update on her career in new Q&A session

Stand down Britney Spears fans, because it looks like we won’t be getting any new performances anytime soon.
The Toxic singer recently opened up about the future during a Q&A session on her Instagram page.
“Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again,” the singer stated.
“I have no idea. I’m having fun right now, I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So,”
Spears’ last performance was in 2018 during her last live tour. Before taking her indefinite hiatus, the singer was set to host a new Las Vegas residency called Britney: Domination.
The uncertain news comes at the same time as her upcoming court appearance regarding her conservatorship.
Although Britney rarely takes part in hearings, her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, said she wants to speak to the court directly for the first time, but didn’t outline what matters she wanted to raise.
“The conservatee, she has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Ingham said in a video conference.
“This does not relate to any of the matters on the calendar now, and it does not relate to the accounting or the fee issues.”
Britney’s court-mandated conservatorship came to fruition in 2008 following the pop icon’s widely publicised breakdown.
After she was committed to a psychiatric ward, Britney was placed under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears, which means he has complete control over her estate, finances, career and other aspects of her personal life.
In 2020, Britney petitioned to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship, with D. Ingham III telling the press that she was “afraid” of her father. Instead, the court appointed Bessemer Trust, a private financial institution, as a co-conservator alongside Jamie.
The conservatorship was recently explored in the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which received support from various entertainers in the industry, including Bette Midler, Cardi B, Cher, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and will.i.am.
Spears is set to appear in court virtually on 25 June 2021.
