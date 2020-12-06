Pop goddess Victoria Monét is pregnant and absolutely glowing

Yes, we’re crying!

In a surprising reveal singer-songwriter, Victoria Monét announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Monét took to Instagram to give the news, with two stunning shots of her and all her pregnant glory.

In the heartfelt post, the JAGUAR songstress opened up about her pregnancy and her beautiful journey.

“I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom. Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power.

“Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”

Monét then goes on to give a sweet message to her baby, giving thanks and showing excitement for what’s to come.

“To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift.