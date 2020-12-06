Pop goddess Victoria Monét is pregnant and absolutely glowing

Yes, we’re crying!
In a surprising reveal singer-songwriter, Victoria Monét announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
Monét took to Instagram to give the news, with two stunning shots of her and all her pregnant glory.
In the heartfelt post, the JAGUAR songstress opened up about her pregnancy and her beautiful journey.
“I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom. Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power.
“Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”
Monét then goes on to give a sweet message to her baby, giving thanks and showing excitement for what’s to come.
“To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift.
“You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you.”
Since announcing her pregnancy the songstress has been flooded with support from her friends and peers.
Euphoria’s Alexa Demie commented “queeeen mommmyyyyyyyy.”
Chloe x Halle sent their love with a sweet message stating: “OH MY GOODNESS!!!! you look out of this world 😍😍😍😍 congrats”
The songstress also received a congratulatory care package from Jessica Alba’s Honest Company, filled with goodies like Rock the Bump Body Butter, Glow On, body oil, and more.
Monét’s pregnancy is the cherry on top of a busy year for the songstress.
Between releasing her hypnotic EP JAGUAR, dropping her iconic music videos, and collaborating with Ariana Grande on her latest record Positions, Monét has been steady grinding.
We can’t wait to follow Victoria during this new chapter of motherhood
View this post on Instagram