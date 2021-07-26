Police aggressively raid LGBTQ-friendly bar in Puerto Rico

San Juan Municipal Police Department ambushed a queer venue, Loverbar, claiming they were verifying permits.

More than 15 heavily armed members of San Juan’s police impact unit targeted a gay bar near the campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

Lovebar, and seven other businesses, were fined over permits or claims of excessive noise.

“The Municipal Police of San Juan led by Miguel Romero intervened last night with a queer bar. This reminds us of a time when LGBTQI+ people were persecuted, criminalized and vilified. We won’t tolerate homophobia and transphobia in San Juan,” posted LGBTQ+ activist Pedro Julio.

“San Juan Puerto Rico cops went into a gay bar last night dressed like soldiers in a war zone. The mayor’s spokeswoman says the mayor thinks the show of force was a bit much. Critics call it an intimidation tactic. The mayor says cops were enforcing a permit,” tweeted David Begnaud, as events broke.

Miguel Romero, mayor of San Juan, released a statement online following the raid: “My administration’s commitment has always been in favor of vulnerable communities. In San Juan municipal government there is no room for discrimination, including towards the LGBTTQIA community +.

The mayor reiterated his support for the LGBTQ+ community and marginalised people.

“Today’s afternoon new information has come to my attention from sectors of the LGBTTQIA+ community in San Juan involving our police force. It is my duty as Mayor of the Capital City to attend to the claims made by all San Juan communities, especially those that have been marginalized,” the mayor wrote.

“This is why I pledge to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations made in interventions aimed at verifying permissology. I repeat, that our public policy is and always will be zero tolerance for discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Valid claims from the LGBTTQIA+ community and I acknowledge their constant struggle to achieve a just and equitable society.”