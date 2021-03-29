Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that spotlights, celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with tracks by exciting artists in hip-hop including Roya, Diana Drill, and LVTee.

“It’s been a really heavy month, but I think some really important conversations have been encouraged by people who are brave enough to speak their truth,” says Ellie.

“From International Women’s Day, to the reality that women are very much not respected or safe internationally, it’s a topic of conversation that can’t be ignored or brushed under the carpet any longer.

“Equality is what’s missing. This month on my playlist I present you talent equally as sick as each other, no matter their gender or how they identify. UK talent such as Zones, Diana Drill, and Sesh Family.”