Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that spotlights, celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with tracks by exciting artists in hip-hop including ShaSimone, SKT and Carla Pratta.

“Why was January such a crazy month? But here we are with new music, new energy, and hopefully not a retrograde for a really long time,” says Ellie.

“My gift to you is soundtrack to go forward with a lit month.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New tracks added to this month’s playlist also includes KAVO’s Airforce One, Die 4 Me by Izzie Gibbs, and Tommy Saint’s Never.

Each month, Ellie will refresh the playlist with emerging talent, the hottest new tracks, and classic anthems that will empower and educate the listener on the intersection of hip-hop and queerness in the 21st century.

You can add Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged to your Apple Music library now.