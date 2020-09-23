Playlist refresh! Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged adds Mr. Strange, Young M.A. and more

Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a new regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that will spotlight, celebrate and support LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with some exciting new talent in hip-hop who are pushing the genre forward.

“This month’s selection is all about bringing together artists who unapologetically own who they are, have never played by the rules, and embody culture, and identity in everything they do,” says Ellie.

“I had to bring you some of the sickest artists and allies from the UK. Rap/Drill artist Mr Strange kicked the doors down with his self titled track, a dose of powerful brain-jogging lyrics from the likes of Janelle Monae and Hitmaka’s remix of ThotBox for my nasty ones. You’re welcome!”

New tracks added to the playlist include Janelle Monae’s new cut Turntables, Scuti’s Chjasing Cheques, and Midas The Jagaban’s Come We Bill Ehh.

Each month, Ellie will refresh the playlist with emerging talent, the hottest new tracks, and classic anthems that will empower and educate the listener on the intersection of hip-hop and queerness in the 21st century.

You can add Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged to your Apple Music library now.