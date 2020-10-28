Playlist refresh! Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged adds Lil Nas X, Tia Carys and Tayylor Made

Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a new regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that will spotlight, celebrate and support LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with a mammoth anthem from Lil Nas X, an storming new track from Tia Carys, and some brand new talent in the form of Tayylor Made.

“There’s a real ‘no F’s given aura’ in the air at the minute so my additions this month are a reflection of that,” says Ellie. “If you’re feeling like you need to blow off some steam, my EnGayged playlist is perfect for you. Tia Carys broke the internet with her track Intro last month, breaking down every barrier for the bi community; it’s raw, deep and a punch in the guts in a good way.

“Tayylor Made dropped her debut single Wet, so when you’re done punching a few pillows pour yourself a drink and have a flirt in the mirror. With the pandemic being so hard on creatives financially it’s all about getting paid for those invoices, so when they’re late press play on Headie One’s new track with Ivorian Doll – the title speaks for itself.

“Warning: handle this month’s newness with care!”