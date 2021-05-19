Playlist refresh! Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged adds Ashnikko, Smilez, N10

Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that spotlights, celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with tracks by exciting artists in hip-hop including Ashnikko, Smilez, and N10.

“Recently I’ve been getting into quite a lot of Irish rappers and feel like there’s a need to highlight artists such as Cello, Smilez and Young Iz who wouldn’t normally get the spotlight,” says Ellie.

“Taking music from TeeZandos, one of my favourite female rappers with her Succession Freestyle, on the platform by and for women.

“From Ashnikko’s unpredictable energy to 15-year-old rapper N10’s relentless grind in the studio to bring the bangers, to the undeniable wordplay from Lavish, this month’s update is going to have your head in a spin.”