Plastique Tiara becomes latest Drag Race queen to join OnlyFans

The queen will be using the platform to share exclusive content with fans.

Plastique Tiara is the latest Drag Race alumni to join subscription service OnlyFans, following Shea Couleé and Katya.

OnlyFans is a digital platform that allows content creators the opportunity to set their own subscription rate and the freedom to publish their work, controlling the narrative at all times.

The platform, which in the past has mainly been used by online sex workers to share exclusive adult content, is experiencing a new wave of celebrity-heavy members.

Other notable names who have signed up to the subscription service recently are Cardi B, Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne.

In a statement, Plastique – who rose to fame on the 11th season of the Emmy-winning series – said: “We live in a world of prejudice and discrimination, where we have to confine ourselves to a projected idea from society to be accepted.

“I’ve decided to join OnlyFans because it’s a safe space for people of different colors, sexualities, shapes, and sizes to show the world that we are indeed proud and powerful.”

Examples of the type of exclusive content you can expect from Plastique include uncensored glimpses behind her drag looks, BTS footage from photoshoots, hair and makeup clips, and an insight into her personal creative direction.

Plastique’s subscription prices currently stand at $22.49 for a total of 30 days, $71.98 for three months or $134.96 for six months – you can find her page here.