Pink will receive the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink will be honoured with the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The legendary entertainer, who will also perform at the ceremony, follows in the footsteps of Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

According to a press release, the coveted award “recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.”

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom,” said Pink.

“I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

Pink will presumably perform a medley of some of her greatest hits.

She has plenty to choose from, as she’s topped countless charts around the world with pop anthems such as Most Girls, Lady Marmalade, Get the Party Started, Just Like a Pill, Who Knew, So What, Raise Your Glass, Blow Me (One Last Kiss), Try, Just Give Me a Reason and What About Us. Honestly, we could go on.

Since her R&B-influenced debut in 2000, Pink has won three Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the VMAs and Outstanding Contribution to Music at the BRIT Awards.

The pop icon recently announced the release of her first live album, All I Know So Far, which will coincide with her documentary of the same name.

New material includes the title track and Cover Me In Sunshine, Pink’s collaboration with her daughter Willow Sage Hart, which went viral on TikTok.

All I Know So Far is due for release 7 May, while the documentary launches globally on 21 May on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed and produced by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, the film will follow Pink as she embarks on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour of all time by a female artist.

According to a synopsis, it “welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer,” mixing footage from “the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material.”

Pink will also join Rag’n’Bone Man at the 2021 BRIT Awards for a special performance of their acclaimed piano ballad, Anywhere Away From Here, with backing vocals provided by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

Watch the Anywhere Away From Here music video here or below.