Phoebe Bridgers signs MUNA to Saddest Factory Record label

American pop trio MUNA are ushing in a new era after signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records.

After winning over critics and a legion of fans with self-produced debut album About U, MUNA have made a name for themselves as unstoppable dance-pop pioneers.

The LA-based act released their sophomore record, Saves The World, in 2018. Since then, the hit band have been teasing a third album which is expected to release this year.

“Phoebe asked us to be in a four person couple with her. We said, ‘Sadly, we are all taken but we will happily sign to your record label for the small fee of 10 million dollars,” the band said in a statement.

“After much negotiation, she obliged,” they continued. “We look forward to this lifelong partnership and Phoebe raising our first-born children, as was included in the contract,” they joked.

Please welcome MUNA to the office. pic.twitter.com/E4z1DvgUmK — Saddest Factory Records (@SaddestFactory) May 19, 2021

“This will be the last time we speak publicly as we will be giving her our voices in a cursed golden locket (with the exception of our bi-monthly contribution to the Podcast Industrial Complex). And maybe some music.”

Phoebe added: “I thought they were a boy band.”

Claud Mintz was the first act to be signed to Phoebe Bridgers‘ label last October.