Phoebe Bridgers “got teary” recording collaboration with Taylor Swift

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed that recording her song for Red (Taylor’s Version) was “a dream” that left her “teary”.

Bridgers collaborated with Swift for Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault], a previously unheard song recorded for the latter’s 2012 album, Red.

Following the changed ownership to the masters of her first six studio albums, Swift has been re-recording her older catalog to gain complete ownership of the material.

The upcoming release will mark Swift’s second re-recorded album to hit the market, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) which hit number one in both the UK and US earlier in 2021.

The new version of Red will include all 30 songs recorded for the original edition, including the highly requested 10-minute-long version of All Too Well.

Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) is one of the songs labelled as being “From the Vault” – a song that was recorded but failed to make the cut almost a decade ago.

In an interview with Billboard, Bridgers has shared that recording the song was an incredibly special experience.

“It’s just been a dream,” she said. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”