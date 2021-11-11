Phoebe Bridgers “got teary” recording collaboration with Taylor Swift

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed that recording her song for Red (Taylor’s Version) was “a dream” that left her “teary”.
Bridgers collaborated with Swift for Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault], a previously unheard song recorded for the latter’s 2012 album, Red.
Following the changed ownership to the masters of her first six studio albums, Swift has been re-recording her older catalog to gain complete ownership of the material.
The upcoming release will mark Swift’s second re-recorded album to hit the market, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) which hit number one in both the UK and US earlier in 2021.
The new version of Red will include all 30 songs recorded for the original edition, including the highly requested 10-minute-long version of All Too Well.
Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) is one of the songs labelled as being “From the Vault” – a song that was recorded but failed to make the cut almost a decade ago.
In an interview with Billboard, Bridgers has shared that recording the song was an incredibly special experience.
“It’s just been a dream,” she said. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”
The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021
Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran will appear on other previously unreleased tracks, I Bet You Think About Me and Run, respectively.
“I think that she is an incredible businessperson and an incredible writer,” Bridgers explained. “What she’s been able to build just from writing adeptly from a young age is insane.”
Bridgers said Swift’s decision to re-record her older material is “inspiring” to her and others in the industry.
She added: “It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians. I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world — like, “No, no, no, f— you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ — is the coolest.”
Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released on 12 November.