Phillip Schofield apparently “in talks” to be part of Strictly’s first same-sex pairing

There have been a multitude of reports hinting that Strictly might finally introduce its first same-sex pairing.
As always with an upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, there are about a million rumours swirling around. There have been a lot of hints that the show’s upcoming 18th series would be the first to feature same-sex pairings, with further rumours saying bosses wanted a female pairing.
However, at one point rumours took a turn for the worse, as there were reports that the show was delaying introducing its first same-sex pairing due to uncertainty about how the upcoming series would be produced.
But now the rumour mill is pointing towards the show introducing both a female and a male same-sex pairing for the next series, and although Westlife star Mark Feehily has been tipped as one of the possibilities, apparently This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, who came out as gay earlier this year, is “in talks” to take part.
Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, a show insider said: “Top-secret talks have been happening for a few weeks and an offer has been made.
“The hope is Phillip would dance with another man. If it happens it would be a beautiful and important moment both for him and for the show.”
Will it happen? We’ll wait and see, as it’s important to note that ‘show insiders’ tell the tabloids all the time about changes to series or celebrities who have signed up, who then don’t appear when the cast is revealed.
Something to note is that when the rumour about Westlife’s Mark Feehily being part of Strictly’s first same-sex pairing first came out, it was said that show bosses had nearly all the celebrities signed up, whereas this story says show bosses still have a few weeks to finalise the line-up.
Strictly bosses are also aiming for a female same-sex pairing, and were reportedly looking to sign X Files and Sex Education star, and bona fide legend, Gillian Anderson; although other potential names include Jessie J, Chelcee Grimes, Steph McGovern and Sandi Toksvig.
If Phillip does sign for Strictly, he’ll be following in a long line of This Morning presenters to take part in the show, including Alison Hammond, Ruth Langsford and Dr. Ranj Singh. Let’s see if he manages to go further then them.
Earlier this year, Phillip came out as gay, writing on his Instagram: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.
“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.”
