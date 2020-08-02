Phillip Schofield apparently “in talks” to be part of Strictly’s first same-sex pairing

There have been a multitude of reports hinting that Strictly might finally introduce its first same-sex pairing.

As always with an upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, there are about a million rumours swirling around. There have been a lot of hints that the show’s upcoming 18th series would be the first to feature same-sex pairings, with further rumours saying bosses wanted a female pairing.

However, at one point rumours took a turn for the worse, as there were reports that the show was delaying introducing its first same-sex pairing due to uncertainty about how the upcoming series would be produced.

But now the rumour mill is pointing towards the show introducing both a female and a male same-sex pairing for the next series, and although Westlife star Mark Feehily has been tipped as one of the possibilities, apparently This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, who came out as gay earlier this year, is “in talks” to take part.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, a show insider said: “Top-secret talks have been happening for a few weeks and an offer has been made.

“The hope is Phillip would dance with another man. If it happens it would be a beautiful and important moment both for him and for the show.”