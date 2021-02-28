Pete Buttigieg joins Stacey Abrams and Demi Lovato at upcoming SXSW festival

The renowned event is set to take place on 16-20 March 2021.

Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg will join the voter’s rights activist Stacey Abrams at this year’s 2021 SXSW conference.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the yearly event will be held online.

SXSW chief programming officer, Hugh Forrest released a statement about Buttigieg appearance, stating: “U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will emphasize SXSW’s continued focus on how technological innovations are transforming mobility.”

The former Presidential candidate will also be joining podcaster Priya Parker, director Ava DuVernay, author Charles Yu and more.

“The addition to our lineup of creative luminaries such as Ava DuVernay; business leaders like Indra Nooyi; and President George W. Bush, the third president to speak in our conference, is part of what makes SXSW special and we look forward to everyone being able to experience what we’ve put together for this event.

Demi Lovato will also be featured as a speaker with her documentary, Dancing With The Devil, opening the festival.

The film dives into the shocking details of Lovato’s 2018 drug overdose with the singer saying on camera: “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

Taking to Twitter last week the acclaimed singer-songwriter wrote: “I’ve been holding #DemiDWTD incredibly close to my heart, and now it’s time to share an inside look.”

I’ve been holding #DemiDWTD incredibly close to my heart, and now it’s time to share an inside look. This is only a short preview of what is to come… Join me on March 23 for the premiere on @YouTube 💗https://t.co/G0dIbHoHWu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 17, 2021

This year’s SXSW festival is looking to be one to remember.