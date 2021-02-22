People living with HIV can now access COVID vaccine without notifying GP

Come through NHS!

NHS England has introduced new guidance that allows people living with HIV access to the COVID-19 vaccine without disclosing their status to their GP.

According to Public Health England, patients will be able given the option to receive their vaccinations at an HIV clinic. Dr Michael Brady, NHS England national advisor for LGBT health and consultant in HIV and sexual health, released a statement regarding the new guidance.

“I encourage everyone living with HIV to register with a GP and make them aware of their HIV diagnosis so they get the best possible health care and access to the life-saving Covid vaccine.

“For those not comfortable doing this, local HIV clinics will no be able to arrange a vaccine through an alternative route, such as a local hospital hub.

The jab will be available in phase six of the vaccine roll-out after people ages 65-69 have received theirs.