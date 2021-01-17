Paul Bettany opens up about his fathers sexuality and how it shaped him as a dad

“I really want my children, and I want everybody, to just live authentically as the person they are […]”
In a brand new interview with People, the WandaVision star opens up about his fathers struggle with his sexuality and how it helped shape him as a father.
“The terrible thing for my father is that, in the end, he went back in the closet, which was awful to watch really,” the actor says.
“And that really speaks to the power of his catholicism, which sort of led him to a place of shame and inability to mourn his partner in a real way.
“I really want my children, and I want everybody, to just live authentically as the person they are, and however hard that is, it’s absolutely better than pretending to be something other you are,” he continued.
Bettany shares three kids – Kai (23), Stellan (17) and Agnes (9) – with his wife and fellow actor Jennifer Connelly.
Later on in the interview, the Avengers: Endgame actor expressed the importance of not being judgemental while praising his kids for feeling the same way.
He also touched on therapy, stating: “Having been through a thousand years of therapy, there’s real power in getting to know yourself…and I have so many things to be grateful for.
Paul Bettany has started 2021 on a high note with the release of the highly anticipated Disney+ series WandaVision.
An official synopsis for WandaVision reads: “Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems…
You can watch the first three episodes of WandaVision on Disney plus.