Patty Pam-Pam discusses her ‘challenging’ time on Drag Race Holland

After strutting down the runway in her Freddie Mercury-inspired gender-bending runway last week, we envisioned a brighter future for Patty Pam-Pam on Drag Race Holland. Sadly, the Amsterdam-based entertainer left the judges uninspired with her performance in this week’s challenge, which saw the queens creating hilariously raunchy workout videos before serving – in the words of Jungle Kitty songstress Bebe Zahara Benet – “face, face, face” on the main stage.

To the beat of Katy Perry’s classic empowerment pop anthem Roar, Patty flipped and kicked for her place in the competition. Although she surprised viewers with her impressive lip-sync skills, it wasn’t enough to defeat her sister Madame Madness. We spoke with the Pam-Pam about her short-lived time on the inaugural season of Drag Race Holland, her elimination and who she wants to be crowned Netherlands’ First Drag Race Superstar.

Hi Patty Pam-Pam! How does it feel to have made it onto the Olympics of Drag?

It was alright. It was a challenge… an experience! But, I really liked it.



What was it like, filming Drag Race during a global pandemic?

It was in the summer, so it was also very hot. We also had to quarantine for two weeks to make sure no one had the coronavirus on set.

I assume all the girls passed the test?

[Laughs] Yes, of course!

So let’s talk about this week’s episode. You fell into the bottom two and lost the lip-sync against Madame Madness. Were you surprised at your critiques?

As I said in the episode, I wasn’t there to be in the bottom. I think I did a good job. I delivered in the costumes I made and I was really proud and happy with what I delivered. Well, I came in the bottom. Yeah it’s a game isn’t it, I went into the game with the mindset of, ‘Someone has to lose because without losing, there is no winner and it can be me any day.’

For me as a viewer, it felt like the judges didn’t factor in the maxi-challenge this week, just the runway. What are your thoughts?

No, I don’t think so. Because we did the challenge with the workout video, which wasn’t my strongest thing, and my runway. I don’t know, I think there were looks less good than mine. There was a lot happening in my look, I think which I don’t think the judges all understand. Also in my group in the workout challenge, I was the weak one, I have to be truthful with that one.

Why do you think you struggled with the workout video?

I don’t know, because I think I was the only one in preparation of the challenge. Envy [Peru] and Megan [Schoonbrood] were really struggling and they thought they weren’t funny enough, and I was like, ‘Oh come on girls, let’s do this! We can do this, we have a strong group, don’t think about it too much.’ Then after that, something happened. Something changed in Envy’s intro, which made me get into my head a lot. Everything was going so quickly. It might be funnier than they edited on video. Well at the end, I was also the weakest.

At least you delivered a great lip-sync! What was going through your head at the time?

I thought, ‘Let’s bring it on!’ because performing is what I do most, and I can lip-sync and I can do things like the cartwheel – no one knew I could do this, and in the long dress as well! I thought to myself, ‘Okay let’s do this, let’s make this thing happen,’ and I know Madame Madness is normally not that good at lip-syncing.